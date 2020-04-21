300,000 Sunderland Fans Came – Former Midfielder Picks Out Top Memory

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae has revealed that winning the league title with Sunderland is one of the fondest memories of his playing career.



A product of the Rangers academy, Rae made a name for himself in England with Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves before returning to his boyhood club in 2004.













The now former midfielder won promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland when they clinched the second-tier league title in the 1998/99 season.



Rae admits that winning the league with Sunderland remains one of his best footballing memories and revealed the reaction the team got from the fans was in his view unbelievable.





The 50-year-old admitted that watching 300,000 Sunderland supporters congregating for the bus parade to honour the team was one of his best experiences as a footballer.







Rae said in a Twitter Q&A: “[My favourite] non-Rangers memory – whilst at Sunderland, we had an open-top bus parade after winning the league.



“An estimated 300,000 fans attended, it was an unbelievable experience for everyone.”





Rae played regularly for Sunderland in the Premier League as well, but was sold to Wolves once he became surplus to requirements for former Black Cats manager Peter Reid in 2001.

