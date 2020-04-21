Anfield Above Besiktas and Galatasaray’s Stadiums – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Babel has admitted that he rates Liverpool's Anfield above Galatasaray's Turk Telekom Stadium and Besiktas' Vodafone Park as his top stadium to play at.



Babel spent three and a half seasons at Liverpool, from 2007 to January 2011, and played under Rafael Benitez.













The Dutch international turned out in Turkey, playing for Istanbul giants Besiktas and Galatasaray; he is still on the books at Galatasaray, though is on loan at Ajax.



Both Turkish clubs are known for their packed stadiums and enthusiastic fans who make the stadium a hostile place for any away team – and Babel admits they are top grounds.





However, when asked which stadium he likes playing in the most, the 33-year old picked Anfield as his favourite ground to play at, though stressed the Turkish sides come close.







“I think I have to give it to Anfield”, Babel told Liverpool’s official site.



“There are a few great stadiums and those with connections and energy.





“Besiktas and Galatasaray are also very close, but I have to give it to Anfield.”



Babel has played for a host of clubs with many talented players, but the ex-Ajax man still holds Steven Gerrard as the best player he has ever played with, while also picking Maicon as the best he has ever played against.



“I think I still have to give it to Steven Gerrard, 100 per cent.



“That was definitely Maicon at the time when he was the right full-back at Inter Milan.”



Babel made his debut for Ajax in 2004 before going on to play for Hoffenheim, Deportivo La Coruna, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fulham.

