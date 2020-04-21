XRegister
21/04/2020 - 14:48 BST

Anfield Above Besiktas and Galatasaray’s Stadiums – Former Liverpool Star

 




Ryan Babel has admitted that he rates Liverpool's Anfield above Galatasaray's Turk Telekom Stadium and Besiktas' Vodafone Park as his top stadium to play at.

Babel spent three and a half seasons at Liverpool, from 2007 to January 2011, and played under Rafael Benitez.  


 



The Dutch international turned out in Turkey, playing for Istanbul giants Besiktas and Galatasaray; he is still on the books at Galatasaray, though is on loan at Ajax.

Both Turkish clubs are known for their packed stadiums and enthusiastic fans who make the stadium a hostile place for any away team – and Babel admits they are top grounds.
 


However, when asked which stadium he likes playing in the most, the 33-year old picked Anfield as his favourite ground to play at, though stressed the Turkish sides come close.



“I think I have to give it to Anfield”, Babel told Liverpool’s official site.

“There are a few great stadiums and those with connections and energy.
 


“Besiktas and Galatasaray are also very close, but I have to give it to Anfield.”

Babel has played for a host of clubs with many talented players, but the ex-Ajax man still holds Steven Gerrard as the best player he has ever played with, while also picking Maicon as the best he has ever played against.

“I think I still have to give it to Steven Gerrard, 100 per cent.

“That was definitely Maicon at the time when he was the right full-back at Inter Milan.”

Babel made his debut for Ajax in 2004 before going on to play for Hoffenheim, Deportivo La Coruna, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fulham.
 