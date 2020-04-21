Arsenal and Liverpool Were Monitoring Goalkeeper Before Ajax Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool were amongst clubs who were keeping tabs on Andre Onana before he left Barcelona to join Ajax in 2015, according to The Athletic.



Onana has developed into one of the most sought after young goalkeepers in the world and several clubs have been vying to snare him away from Ajax.













The Cameroon international has done well at Ajax and the Dutch giants' decision to snare him away from Barcelona’s academy in 2015 has paid off.



With little prospect of playing first-team football at Barcelona, Onana decided to jump ship and joined Ajax in January 2015.





At the time the shot-stopper was already on the radar of Premier League clubs and it is claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool were both looking at him.







The two clubs were monitoring his situation as Onana grew frustrated at not being called up to the Barcelona B squad.



Barcelona did view him as a potential first-team player but Onana decided to leave the club and chose Ajax as his next destination.





He is likely to earn Ajax a big transfer fee if and when he decides to leave the Dutch giants, and has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

