26 October 2019

21/04/2020 - 11:51 BST

Best Moment of Leeds Career Still To Come, Whites Star Feels

 




Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas is sure the best moment of his Whites career is yet to come, while admitting he has already hit high notes while at Brentford and at international level with Northern Ireland.

The 28-year-old is one of Leeds' longest-serving players, having joined the Whites in 2015 from Championship rivals Brentford.  


 



Throughout his career, Dallas has gone through various ups and downs, with the highlights being reaching and playing in the European Championship with his country Northern Ireland, and earning automatic promotion with Brentford at the end of the 2013/14 season.

However, Dallas is still looking for the best moment of his Leeds career to come, as the club chase promotion.
 


“I’d say [the best moment of my career would be] reaching and playing in the Euros with Northern Ireland", Dallas explained to Leeds' official site.



"Promotion with Brentford was good, but hopefully the best is still to come with Leeds."

Reflecting on his stint with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, Dallas added: "It’s a dream come true to play for your country at a major tournament, with the whole build-up to it."
 


Dallas has 41 caps under his belt for his country and has now clocked a total of 184 appearances for Leeds.

He has had his position shifted by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who now regularly trusts in the midfielder in a full-back role. 
 