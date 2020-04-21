XRegister
X
26 October 2019

21/04/2020 - 10:00 BST

Claim Made Over Only Club Star Would Leave Liverpool For

 




Real Madrid are the only club that could tempt Sadio Mane into leaving Liverpool, according to French magazine France Football.

Mane has developed into one of the most wanted wide attackers in Europe under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage at Anfield.  


 



The Senegalese played a big part in Liverpool winning the Champions League last season and has been in top form in helping the Reds to the brink of winning the Premier League this term.

Several teams have been linked with holding an interest in snaring Mane away from Liverpool, but it has been claimed that Mane would only consider an offer from one club.
 


Real Madrid are claimed to be the only side that could tempt Mane to depart the European and world champions.



Mane is happy at Anfield and is believed to be keen to spend the best years of his career at Liverpool, where he is on the way to becoming a club legend.

But his affinity for Real Madrid remains, with it being suggested he dreams of wearing the white shirt one day in the future. 
 


Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Mane, while the Liverpool attacker also admires the French legend. 
 