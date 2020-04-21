Club Keen To Keep Liverpool Loanee Into Next Season, Strongly Placed

Follow @insidefutbol





German side Stuttgart are keen to make sure they keep hold of Liverpool loan star Nathaniel Phillips, but may need to win promotion to the Bundesliga to do so.



Die Roten are second in the 2.Bundesliga table and in contention to gain automatic promotion to the Bundesliga, though the season is now suspended.













Phillips has been a reliable defender for Die Schwaben and has made 16 league appearances for the club this season.



Stuttgart are keen to keep Phillips and, according to German daily Bild, are set to try to do so, believing they will be in a strong position to secure another loan deal if they win promotion.





Liverpool are claimed to favour a return to Stuttgart for Phillips if they opt to send him out on loan again, with the Reds appearing to be pleased with his progress in Germany.







Phillips was loaned out to Stuttgart in August 2019 before being called back by the Reds in the January transfer window.



He made one appearance in an FA Cup game against Everton before going back to the German side once again on loan for the rest of the season.





Phillips was snapped up by Liverpool from hometown club Bolton Wanderers in 2016 and slotted into the Reds' youth set-up.

