Incoming Newcastle Owners Discuss Four Managerial Names, Mauricio Pochettino On List

Newcastle United's prospective owners have held a meeting over who they want to bring in as their next manager, with four names on the shortlist, it has been claimed.



A £300m takeover deal, which would see Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in control at St James' Park, is reportedly close to being completed.













It is unclear how long current manager Steve Bruce might survive under the new owners, but it has been claimed in France that a replacement is already being discussed.



According to Eurosport France, Newcastle's incoming owners have held a meeting to discuss who they want in the dugout at St James' Park.





Four names have emerged as being on the shortlist for the group set to become the Premier League's newest owners.







Former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, currently in China in charge of Dalian Professional, is on the list as an option to tempt back to the club.



Also on the list is ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is out of work at present, and could prove a headline-grabbing appointment.





Another free agent coach is Massimiliano Allegri, the former Juventus coach, and he too is under consideration by the group heading for St James' Park.



Included as the fourth name is current Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre.

