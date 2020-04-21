Not Sure Bruno Fernandes Will Be World Class – Former Top Flight Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top-flight midfielder Stewart Robson is not sure that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes will become a world-class player despite his scintillating start in English football and feels he needs to prove himself over the course of the coming years.



Manchester United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and he has made a massive impact since joining the club.













He has scored three goals and provided four assists for his team-mates in nine appearances for Manchester United already.



The club are confident that Fernandes will turn out to be a game-changing signing, but Robson believes that people are getting too carried away with the Portuguese at the moment.





He has insisted that the Portuguese has been a good signing for Manchester United, but he feels it is still early to pass judgement and the former Gunner is still not sure whether he will become world-class.







Robson wants to see Fernandes perform over a course of the coming year and prove his credentials in the Premier League.



The former Arsenal star told ESPN FC: “I would not get too carried away.





“I think he is an excellent player, is a good signing for Manchester United. He can play in that number 10 role or as an attacking midfielder and he can come from wide as well.



“It is his passing ability to find that pass that opens up defences, that is what Manchester United have been missing to a certain degree.



“But you also have to get the players in the front area who can make the right runs and to be able to join in the play.



“I am not sure he is going to be a world-class player, but he is a good signing for Manchester United at the moment.



“Just be careful as it is just the first six or seven weeks he has played well, he needs to do it for a couple of years.”



Manchester United will be hoping that Fernandes can go on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.

