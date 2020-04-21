XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/04/2020 - 12:07 BST

Premier League Pace Really High, Leicester City Midfielder Feels

 




Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet has revealed he has found the pace in the Premier League to be higher than Serie A.

Praet previously played for Sampdoria in Serie A before making the switch to Leicester in the Premier League in August 2019 for €20m.  


 



The Belgian international has found the pace and tempo in the Premier League to be quicker than his stints in Italy and Belgium, where he plied his trade for Anderlecht and Sampdoria.

Making the move from Serie A to the Premier League means a change in style, with Praet disclosing his club in Italy had more tactical drills than his current side.
 


Praet believes that he has improved as the season has progressed, as he has got to grips with the increased intensity of the Premier League.



"I think the pace and the tempo in the Premier League is really high”, Praet told Leicester City’s official site.

“I came from Italy, from Serie A, and I have to say that the pace in the Premier League is a bit higher.
 


"In Italy, there is more tactical drills, so I had to adjust to that pace, but I think that I did well and I improved in the season.”

Praet has made 29 appearances for the Foxes this season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists for his team-mates.
 