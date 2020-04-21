Real Positive – Sheffield Wednesday Star Hails Club’s Sports Science Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee believes staying in touch with the club's sports science team on a daily basis is a real positive, but concedes he is missing playing football with his team-mates.



The Owls were last in action towards the beginning of March and have yet to find out when football will return, with the season now suspended.













The 31-year old, who has made over 200 appearances for the club, admitted he misses the game, the training sessions and his team-mates, but knows the importance of staying fit and sharp.



Lee admits that the sports science team at the club are in regular touch with the players and believes it is a positive when it comes to staying in shape.





"Obviously as a footballer I am missing the game, missing the training and the lads”, Lee told the club’s official site.







“We all have our routines and we’re in contact with the sports science team every day.



“That’s a real positive but we all know the differences between general fitness work and training and playing games."





The former Oldham midfielder is keen to get back into action as soon as possible, but knows that football will only be able to return when it is safe to do so.



“So, we’re in the hands of those who know best at the moment and as much as we all want to get back to training and playing, we have to be patient and wait until the time is right.”



The Owls are 15th in the Championship table with 48 points, nine points clear of the drop zone.

