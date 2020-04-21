Seriously, I Don’t Know – Chelsea Star Looking For Clarification On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea outcast Marco van Ginkel has revealed that he is waiting to hear from Chelsea about his future as he nears the end of his contract with the club.



Van Ginkel joined Chelsea from Vitesse in 2013, but has so far made just four senior appearances for the club in an injury dogged spell.













He has spent most of his last seven years on loan at various clubs such as AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven, where he helped the club to a league title win.



The Dutchman has been out for the season due to a knee injury and with his contract expiring on 30th June, his time at Chelsea could be coming to an end.





But with FIFA set to allow clubs to extend contracts beyond June due to the suspension of football, Van Ginkel’s future remains uncertain and he is keen to hear clarification from Chelsea.







The midfielder told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I have no idea what is going to happen.



“Chelsea must let us know what they plan to do next month. I’ll call them in a few weeks’ [time].”





Van Ginkel admits that he has little clue about what is going to happen next and is expecting the crisis to have an effect on transfer fees and salaries going forward.



“No, seriously, I don’t know.



“Due to the current crisis, it may just be that a lot of things will change in terms of contracts and salaries in football.



“These are uncertain times for many people. We’ll just wait and watch.”



PSV Eindhoven are monitoring his station and could make a move to bring him in.

