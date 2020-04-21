Stan Kroenke Worth £10bn But Mesut Ozil Gets Blame – Ex-Wimbledon Star Defends German

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wimbledon winger Lionel Morgan has indicated that Mesut Ozil is being made a scapegoat for Stan Kroenke’s refusal to invest his own money into Arsenal Football Club.



Arsenal have reached an agreement with the majority of their squad over a 12.5 per cent wage cut, as they look to cope with the suspension of football.













But Ozil has emerged as one of three Arsenal players who have refused to agree a pay cut with the club.



Arsenal have been growing increasingly wary about the financial implications of the suspension, especially with the club expected to be out of next season’s Champions League as well.





Ozil’s refusal to accept a pay cut has been criticised, but former England youth star and ex-Wimbledon man Morgan believes the German is being turned into a scapegoat.







He is of the view that billionaire Kroenke and the club can easily pay the non-playing staff without forcing the players to accept a wage cut.



Morgan took to Twitter and wrote: “Kroenke [is] worth £10 billion but Ozil gets the blame.





“The club can afford to pay its non-playing staff without players taking wage cut.



“Highest season ticket price in the world, huge match day revenue and a billionaire owner.”



Arsenal were sitting in a lowly ninth place when the Premier League season was suspended.

