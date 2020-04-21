This Could Make Us Even More Motivated For Next Season – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that being forced to win the Premier League title behind closed doors will only make Jurgen Klopp's men even hungrier to pick up the trophy again next season.



The Reds are just two wins away from securing their first top flight title in 30 years, but have been left waiting to clinch the crown due to the suspension of football.













Aldridge admits the current situation may mean Liverpool end up winning the Premier League title behind closed doors, denying the fans the chance to celebrate with their heros.



The Reds icon thinks that if Liverpool do win the title behind closed doors then missing out on doing it in front of their fans will make them all the more determined to do it again next season.





Liverpool have established themselves as powerhouses on the European stage and Aldridge feels they have shown their mentality.







“If we were prevented from lifting it in front of our own people, it might just motivate us even more to go and win it again next season, so we can celebrate it properly”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



“It's really hard to retain the title and I have no doubt, even before all of this, Jurgen would have been really determined to try and do it anyway.





“But this Liverpool side are already renowned all over Europe because of their mentality, and this could just make them even more focused to go and prove how good they are all over again.”



Liverpool won the Champions League last season for the first time since 2005 and are on course to win their first Premier League trophy this season.





