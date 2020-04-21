Video: Former Arsenal Attacker Andrey Arshavin Delivers Lockdown Food Packages

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal attacker Andrey Arshavin is delivering food packages to people during the lockdown in Russia, working with Zenit St Petersburg.



Russia is bidding to deal with the current situation, like many countries across the globe, and Arshavin is bidding to do his bit in helping those in need.













The Russian Premier League has been suspended due to the current developments, with Zenit topping the table with 50 points, nine points clear of second placed Lokomotiv Moscow.



Arshavin is currently an advisor for Zenit's youth section and the club have released a video of him delivering food packages to people in isolation.



Andrey Arshavin is back delivering food packages once again to those in lockdown 🚚🥘pic.twitter.com/2jOB5rkswA — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) April 21, 2020



The ex-Gunners star was spotted wearing precautionary clothing, with the 38-year old putting on gloves and a mask, while delivering food to several houses in the area and having friendly chats with the people.







The attacker finished sixth in the Ballon d’Or in 2008, which saw him earn a move to Arsenal the following year, where he notably scored four goals against Liverpool at Anfield in a 4-4 thriller, putting a dent in the Reds title hopes in April 2009.



Arshavin made 145 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 45 assists.





The Russian had a stint back at Zenit after leaving Arsenal and is now continuing to contribute to the club in an advisory role.

