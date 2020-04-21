We’ve Shown We Can Be Top Team – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe believes that the Gers have shown they are a top quality side and feels that not hitting the ground running after the winter break was baffling.



Steven Gerrard's side went into 2020 in a strong position to take the Scottish Premiership title off Celtic, but saw their form collapse and are now 13 points behind the Bhoys, as well as being out of the Scottish Cup.













Debate has raged over why Rangers' form slipped so badly and Defoe insists that the Gers did show earlier this term just what they are capable of on the pitch.



He insists that there was no problem with belief amongst the players and is sure Gerrard and his backroom team will be giving detailed thought to just what went wrong when the side returned from their winter training camp in Dubai.





Defoe was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times: "We tried to go into games with that same belief that we could be the same team we were before the break.







"At the time, it's frustrating because you try to put your finger on what's so different.



“I can imagine the manager and the coaching staff will sit down and look at it to try and find solutions as to how we can improve as a team."





The veteran striker, who will turn 38 years old in October, also stressed that he feels the mix of players at Ibrox is a good one.



"I always feel like you can improve. There's a great bunch of lads, good characters in the team, a good mix of senior and young lads.



“We've shown people we can be a top, top team."



Defoe, along with his team-mates, is waiting to find out whether the Scottish Premiership season will be declared complete, or will restart at some point in the coming months.

