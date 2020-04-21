Zlatan Ibrahimovic Key For Me In This Aspect – Manchester United Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a key figure in his development at the club.



The Swede made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2016, signing as a free agent as he decided to seek a new challenge away from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.













Rashford was 18 years old when the Swedish international arrived at the club and the youngster had just burst on to the scene, still learning the ins and outs of the game.



The Red Devils forward was impressed with Ibrahimovic’s mentality, and admits he had never played with anyone with such a mentality before.





The England international admitted that the Swedish icon was a key figure in his development in terms of mentality.







“I played with Zlatan and it was just his mentality was beyond anything I’d ever played with before”, Rashford told UTD Podcast.



“He didn’t care what anyone would say or what anyone was saying about him





“In terms of mentality, he was key to my development.”



Ibrahimovic made 53 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering ten assists during his time at the club, which was followed by a move to the MLS where he signed for LA Galaxy.



Now 38 years old, Ibrahimovic is on the books at AC Milan.

