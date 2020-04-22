Barcelona Touch Base With Liverpool Target’s Agents, Player An Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona consider Liverpool target Timo Werner to be a potential option in the summer and have made contact with the striker's representatives.



Werner has been tipped to depart RB Leipzig in the summer with European and world champions Liverpool in pole position to secure his signature.













However, Werner's departure is now up in the air due to the suspension of football and clubs being uncertain about the shape of their finances.



Liverpool remain interested, but Jurgen Klopp’s desire to have a face-to-face meeting with the player have been derailed due to travel bans.





Liverpool could face competition if they do move for Werner as, according to German outlet Spox, Barcelona have been in touch with the player's agents.







The Catalan giants contacted the player’s entourage before the suspension of football to register their interest.



Barcelona are looking at Werner as an option if they fail to sign their top targets in Neymar and Inter star Lautaro Martinez this summer.





Liverpool are still believed to be the front runners but Werner's €60m release clause is set to expire at the end of the month.

