Carlo Ancelotti Puts Everton Front of Queue For 22-Year-Old

Carlo Ancelotti is at the front of the queue for Roma winger Cengiz Under, with the Everton manager a big admirer of the Turkey international.



Under has been identified as a player Roma could sell this summer if they need to bring in money to cope with the suspension of football and its financial effects.













The winger is on the radar of several clubs in Europe, with Napoli and AC Milan keen to secure the services of the 22-year-old if possible.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Everton are also expected to be in the mix as Ancelotti is a big fan of Under and has been tracking him since his time in charge of Napoli.





The Italian tactician has seen the winger up close in Serie A and Everton are at the front of the queue to move if Roma look to sell.







Ancelotti is expected to be backed by Everton as he tries to reshape the squad at Goodison Park.



Until recently, Roma were prepared to hold out for €40m for Under, but are now aware that they could have to lower their financial expectations from any deal.





It is claimed that Roma may ask Everton for former Juventus striker Moise Kean to be included in any deal for Under.

