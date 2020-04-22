XRegister
X
26 October 2019

22/04/2020 - 21:03 BST

Chelsea And Manchester City Battling For Teenage Centre-Back

 




Chelsea and Manchester City are pushing to snare promising 16-year-old defender Nnamdi Collins away from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are known for signing young players from other clubs due to their reputation of being one of the top developers of footballing talent.  


 



They signed Erling Haaland in January and are the favourites to sign Birmingham City’s midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham, despite interest from Manchester United.

They look up against it in their bid to keep 16-year-old defender Collins at the club though, with two Premier League heavyweights keen.
 


Chelsea and Manchester City both want to add Collins to their youth ranks and, according to German daily Bild, the Blues are ahead in the race.



Dortmund signed him from Fortuna Dusseldorf’s academy in 2013 and is considered one of the best young talents at the club’s academy.

Manchester City and Chelsea are prepared to offer Collins lucrative terms of move to England. 
 


Dortmund are working hard to convince the youngster to sign an extension to his current contract, which expires next year.

Collins is known for his pace and is the captain of the Germany Under-16 squad.
 