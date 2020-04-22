Chelsea Believe Manchester United Winning Jadon Sancho Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are mulling signing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona as they fear Manchester United will win the race for Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN.



Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with the club reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for the Brazilian.













They have also been linked with Dortmund's Sancho, but are now looking at a loan for Coutinho because they believe they will lose out on the England international.



The England winger is set to leave Dortmund for a deal worth more than £100m and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him with a view to making an offer.





However, senior figures at the club believe Manchester United are leading them in the bid to land Sancho, leading alternatives to be considered.







The 20-year-old winger is Manchester United’s top target and Chelsea believe the Red Devils could beat them to his signature.



The Blues are discussing other options and Coutinho has emerged as a target for Chelsea for the next window.





The Brazilian is on loan at Bayern Munich but the German champions do not want to take up the option on him.



Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Sancho, but feel they are trailing in the race.

