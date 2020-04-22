Former Newcastle Boss Feels Club Will Find It Tough To Attract Best Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness is not confident that the Magpies will be able to attract the best players to move to St James' Park, even with increased spending power.



Mike Ashley is reportedly close to selling the club for around £300m to a group spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.













Wealthy new owners could transform Newcastle, lead to a large transfer budget and ambitious moves to drive the club into the Premier League's elite.



Newcastle are reportedly looking at a big-name new manager to replace Steve Bruce and are expected to spend big money to improve the squad when the transfer window opens.





But former Newcastle boss Souness remains sceptical about the club’s ability to take the best players to St. James’ Park.







Souness believes the club will have to pay a premium to convince players to move to the north east.



The ex-Newcastle manager said on Sky Sports: “I still think attracting the very best up to Newcastle will be difficult unless they pay way beyond the going rate.





“I think, as it has been the case for a long time, Newcastle have had to pay a premium to get good players to go up there.



“Whether the very will best go up there? I am not sure.”



The club's prospective owners are set to have time to prepare with football currently suspended and uncertainty over when it will return.

