Happy To See Fans Noticing This – Everton Star On Improving Game

Everton centre-back Mason Holgate has admitted he is happy that his work on improving the defensive side of his game has been noticed.



The 23-year-old has won favour with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is a firm admirer of his abilities and has handed him regular game time.













He has even been linked with Manchester City on the back of his displays for Everton, but Holgate feels he has had to work to bring his game up to scratch defensively.



Holgate insists that he always had faith in his ability on the ball, but was aware he needed to work on improving his defending.





And he is pleased that fans have noted that he has put in the hard yards to become a better defender.







“It never used to give me more satisfaction [accomplished defensive work]", Holgate told his club's official site.



"But since I started at Everton I have worked really hard on that side of my game.





“I always felt I had ability on the ball, it was the defensive side which I needed to improve.



“It is pleasing people are starting to notice that side of my game."



Holgate needed to wait until October this season before making his first league start this term for the Toffees, but featured in 19 of 20 league games before the season was suspended.



He penned a new Everton contract in March.

