26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/04/2020 - 14:12 BST

I Have Real Connection With Newcastle Fans – Jetro Willems

 




Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems feels he has a real connection with the Magpies fans, adding that he forgot about his injury while listening to the fans celebrate Issac Hayden’s winner against Chelsea.

Willems suffered a season ending injury against the Blues and had to be substituted in the 15th minute of the game.  


 



The Dutch international joined Newcastle in the summer transfer window on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, but insists he already feels a connection with the Magpies faithful.

The Magpies fans applauded Willems as he was taken off the pitch, something which struck a chord with the wing-back. Willems was still in the stadium as the game continued and could hear Hayden’s winner being celebrated by the Newcastle fans.
 


Willems revealed he forgot about the pain from his injury when he heard the celebrations, admitting it was a nice feeling.



“When I was stretchered off, the fans applauded me”, Willems told The Athletic.

“It meant a lot. I have a real connection with them.
 


“I was still in the stadium for the rest of the game and when Isaac scored the winner, I could hear the noise from the fans.

“For a moment I forgot my pain as we celebrated. That was a nice feeling.”

Willems has not given up hope of featuring for the Netherlands in the European Championship and now has a further 12 months to stake his claim after the tournament was moved to the summer of 2021.
 