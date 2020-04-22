This Is The Pitfall, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has warned the young players at Ibrox not to consider themselves to have made it at the club until they are established in the senior side.



Rae played for the Glasgow giants for two seasons, followed by spells at Dundee and MK Dons before hanging up his boots, something he managed after initially being released by Rangers.













Rangers have a crop of young talents hoping to do enough to burst onto the scene, with several such as Nathan Patterson and Leon King inspiring hope amongst the fans.



Rae keeps close tabs on the goings on at Ibrox and is believes there is always a risk of youngsters feeling they had made the grade before they have established themselves.





Rae also told youngsters not to believe their Rangers dream has died if the club release them, with Graeme Souness pointed to as an example of how managers can change their views.







“The pitfall is when you join a club like Rangers at 17 you think you are a Rangers player but you are not until you are a regular in the first team”, Rae told the club’s supporters in a Q&A session.



“It’s always easy to arrive somewhere, it is much harder to stay there





“When you see players at big clubs it is difficult for some to handle rejection. You have to go out and try and prove them wrong.



“I’ll give you an example. Graeme Souness released me from Rangers as a boy then tried to sign me for Blackburn when he was the manager”



Rangers will be hoping that they can unearth several gems from the youth set-up to bolster Steven Gerrard's options.

