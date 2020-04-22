XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/04/2020 - 13:43 BST

This Is The Pitfall, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers Youngsters

 




Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has warned the young players at Ibrox not to consider themselves to have made it at the club until they are established in the senior side.

Rae played for the Glasgow giants for two seasons, followed by spells at Dundee and MK Dons before hanging up his boots, something he managed after initially being released by Rangers.  


 



Rangers have a crop of young talents hoping to do enough to burst onto the scene, with several such as Nathan Patterson and Leon King inspiring hope amongst the fans.

Rae keeps close tabs on the goings on at Ibrox and is believes there is always a risk of youngsters feeling they had made the grade before they have established themselves.
 


Rae also told youngsters not to believe their Rangers dream has died if the club release them, with Graeme Souness pointed to as an example of how managers can change their views.



“The pitfall is when you join a club like Rangers at 17 you think you are a Rangers player but you are not until you are a regular in the first team”, Rae told the club’s supporters in a Q&A session.

“It’s always easy to arrive somewhere, it is much harder to stay there
 


“When you see players at big clubs it is difficult for some to handle rejection. You have to go out and try and prove them wrong.

“I’ll give you an example. Graeme Souness released me from Rangers as a boy then tried to sign me for Blackburn when he was the manager”

Rangers will be hoping that they can unearth several gems from the youth set-up to bolster Steven Gerrard's options.
 