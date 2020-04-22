XRegister
22/04/2020 - 21:24 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Keen On La Liga Full-Back

 




Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for on loan Barcelona full-back Emerson during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has been on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona since last summer and is only slated to return to the Nou Camp at the end of next season.  


 



The 21-year-old right-back has emerged as a talent in La Liga and has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs with his consistent performances.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham have been closely following the full-back and are considering taking him to England.
 


Jose Mourinho wants to sign a full-back this summer and Emerson has emerged as a target for the Tottenham manager.



The Spurs boss likes the defender’s physicality and is looking at adding him to his Tottenham squad in the coming months.

In principle, Barcelona do not want to recall Emerson from his loan spell at Betis before the end of next season.
 


However, they could decide to change their plans if they receive a good offer for the player this summer.

Barcelona will also consider selling him if the player himself pushes for a move to another club.
 