Tottenham Hotspur Probe Move For Barcelona Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with Barcelona to probe the possibility of signing midfielder Arthur and could throw a player into any deal.



Barcelona signed the midfielder from Gremio in 2018 and he has been a key part of the squad over the last two years.













However, Arthur has struggled with injuries and it has limited him to making just 12 La Liga appearances from the starting eleven this season.



Barcelona remain keen to hold on to him, but they will consider letting him leave if he wants to go, in line with their policy of not keeping players against their will.





Inter are interested in taking him to Italy and, according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are also active in the race.







The north London club have been in contact with Barcelona and have probed the possibility of signing the Brazilian this summer.



It is claimed that Tottenham could look to include a player in any deal which takes Arthur to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





Tottenham are keen to tempt him into moving to north London and would hand him a lucrative salary rise if he agrees to the move.



While Barcelona want to keep Arthur, selling him would bring in cash at a time when football is suspended.

