Want To Be In Shape To Help West Ham – Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson believes the current situation will make him grow and is aiming to report back for duty at the Hammers in good shape.



The Brazilian midfielder managed to chip in with four assists in 22 Premier League games before the season was suspended, equalling the number of assists he provided last season in 36 league matches.













Anderson, in the same boat as players across the globe, is having to keep fit on an individual basis as he waits for news over the season restarting.



The 28-year old is hoping to be back in shape when the season restarts and wants to help West Ham in their battle to avoid the drop from the Premier League.





Anderson is optimistic about the future and is of the opinion that the current situation will help people see things differently and eventually unite them, with the Brazilian international adding his personal goal for the season is to help West Ham finish higher up the table.







“In my future I see myself stronger than before both personally and professionally”, Anderson told the club’s official site.



“And when the league comes back, I hope to be in shape to help my team as much as possible and in life, I’m sure that this will make us stronger.





“The world will definitely change but I think this will make us unite, the people will be more united, I think God will help us in this situation, and in football my goal is to help my team win and move up the table.”



Anderson has been linked with a potential return to Serie A this summer, West Ham having snapped him up from Lazio.

