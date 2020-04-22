William Saliba Made A Good Choice – Saint-Etienne Talent Impressed With Path

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana has admitted that Arsenal loanee William Saliba’s path to a big club is something he might consider following.



Arsenal signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne last summer, amidst interest from several other big clubs in Europe, and immediately loaned him back to Saint-Etienne for the season.













Fofana is another up and coming young defensive talent at Saint-Etienne and clubs such as AC Milan, Sevilla and RB Leipzig were interested in him before he signed a new contract with the club last year.



The young defender is of the view that Saliba made a good choice with his career when he signed for Arsenal and decided to spend one more season at Saint-Etienne.





But the 19-year-old insisted that he is still not sure whether that kind of opportunity will come for him or whether he could consider such a move.







However, he does concede that Saliba’s path is something is an idea he could emulate in the future.



Fofana told French sports daily L’Equipe: “There are still many things I have not mastered.





“I don’t know whether I will have the opportunity like William or if I will want to do it.



“What is certain that he made a good choice and that it allowed him to sign for a big club.



“It could be an idea for me.”



Fofana has turned in 23 appearances for Saint-Etienne this season and has a contract until 2024 with the Ligue 1 club.

