Atletico Madrid Probe Signing West Ham Linked Ligue 1 Full-Back

Atletico Madrid have probed the possibility of signing West Ham United defensive target Bouna Sarr ahead of the next transfer window.



Sarr has been at Marseille since 2015 and has developed as one of the most important players in the squad in recent seasons.













Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has tipped the 28-year-old full-back to be a future club captain at the Stade Velodrome.



But several clubs are now considering snaring him away from Marseille in the summer, with West Ham listed amongst admirers of the player.





And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign the defender in the next window.







The Spanish giants have asked for information about Sarr.



Atletico Madrid are keen to sign a right-back who will compete with Kieran Trippier to be in the team and Sarr is one of the players the club are keeping tabs on.





Spanish outfit Sevilla have also been monitoring his performances at Marseille.



But it could take a big offer to force Marseille into selling him as for the moment the French giants have no plans to let a potential future captain leave the club.

