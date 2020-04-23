Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Unnamed Serie A Giants Lodge Interest In 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and an unnamed Italian heavyweight have expressed an interest in RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.



The 22-year-old right-back has caught the eye with his performances for RB Leipzig over the course of the season and is now a man in demand.













Bids could come in for the former Montpellier man when the summer transfer window swings open and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, three clubs have already made clear their desire to sign Mukiele.



Spanish giants Atletico Madrid want Mukiele, while Tottenham are also keen; there is also interest from a big Italian club, though it is unclear who.





The defender has operated at right-back mostly for RB Leipzig this season, though he is capable of filling in at centre-back or shifting into midfield.







Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Mukiele, though the French champions have so far not established contact over signing him.



It is claimed that the possibility of the defender leaving RB Leipzig in the summer is high, but it is unclear what destination he might favour.





A product of Paris FC and Laval's youth systems, he joined Montpellier in 2016 and was snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2018; his contract in Germany runs until 2023.

