Dortmund Still Option – Agent of Tottenham Linked Achraf Hakimi Comments

Achraf Hakimi's agent has not ruled out his client, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, staying at Borussia Dortmund, where he is on loan.



Hakimi’s two-year loan stint at Dortmund is set to expire at the end of the season and he slated to return to Real Madrid in the summer.













There are still no clarity over whether Real Madrid have plans to incorporate Hakimi into their squad next season and promise him the regular game time he is expected to demand after his time at the Westfalenstadion.



A clutch of clubs are interested in Hakimi with names such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Paris St. Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich all admirers.





Dortmund are also interested in keeping him at the club and are reportedly preparing another loan bid.







Alejandro Camano, the player’s agent, insisted that most of the big clubs in Europe are chasing his client, but revealed that staying at Dortmund is still very much an option for Hakimi.



The agent told Sky Deutschland: “Achraf is the best right back in the world, with Trent Alexander-Arnold.





“All the big teams in Europe want him and of course, Real Madrid are one of them.



“But Dortmund are an option for us.



“We are simply waiting at the moment.”



Hakimi has a contract until 2022 with Real Madrid, but it has been claimed Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane prefers Dani Carvajal over him.

