Gabriel Agbonlahor Explains Thinking Behind Rejecting Tottenham Hotspur To Stay At Villa Park

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed that he rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the 2010/11 season as felt that it would not have been a step up in his career.



A product of the Aston Villa academy, Agbonlahor spent all his playing career at the Midlands club before retiring from football last year.













The striker scored 86 goals in 391 appearances for the club and spent close to two decades at Villa Park.



He had a chance to leave the Villans in the 2010/11 season when Tottenham wanted to take him to north London, but he rejected the move.





He revealed that he discussed the possibility with his agent, but eventually decided against joining the club as he was a starter at Aston Villa while Spurs had four strikers already on their books.







The former Villan also felt that at that point Tottenham were at around the same level as Aston Villa, even though he acknowledges Spurs are a big club.



Agbonlahor told The Athletic: “There were serious options about moving at various times. It was the season that Martin O’Neill left when Spurs came in for me.





“I discussed it with my agent and we agreed that Spurs were a big club, but it didn’t feel right.



"I was in the Villa team every week, getting into the England squad and it’s my home team who I supported.



“Back then, Spurs were only on a par with us.



"They also had four brilliant strikers, so why would I want to move? My love for Villa was too strong.



“It wasn’t really an option. I nipped it in the bud. It wasn’t an option for me. Why would I want to move sideways?



“I was enjoying my time at Villa so it wasn’t something I wanted to do.”



Agbonlahor hung up his boots at the age of 32 in March last year, having won three caps for England at international level.

