He Can Be Important – Former Rangers Star Picks Out Key Ger

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has tipped Ryan Jack to become a key player for the Glasgow giants in the future if he can stay fit.



Rangers signed Jack from Aberdeen in the summer of 2017 and the midfielder has been a key player for the Gers over the last three years.













The 28-year-old has only grown in stature under Steven Gerrard’s management and has been a near-constant presence in the Rangers team over the course of the current season.



Rae feels the midfielder is going to be a key player for Rangers over the coming seasons and believes Jack has added consistency to his level of performance.





The former Rangers star is certain if Jack can remain fit, he will make a massive impression on the Glasgow giants.







Rae said during a Twitter Q&A on the club’s official academy channel: “Favourite current player – I think Ryan Jack can be an important player in the coming years.



“He has upped his performance levels and found a good consistency to his game.





“Hopefully he can stay fit.”



Jack has scored five times in the 38 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season and made his first competitive start for Scotland in November.

