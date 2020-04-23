XRegister
23/04/2020 - 13:20 BST

He’ll Kick On – Former Rangers Star On Recommendation For Gers

 




Alex Rae has revealed that if he was scouting for Rangers then he would recommend Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey to Steven Gerrard. 

Hickey has attracted attention through his performances for Hearts and was linked with being on AC Milan's radar in the January transfer window.  


 



Hearts managed to keep hold of the teenager, though it is unclear if they will be able to repeat the trick if they suffer relegation from the Scottish Premiership this season.

Former Rangers midfielder Rae rates Hickey and feels the signs are that the left-back will make good on his potential. 
 


He admits he would recommend Hickey to Gerrard, telling a Rangers Q&A when asked which player he would flag up to the boss: "I’d say the lad Aaron Hickey at Hearts has a bright future.



"He looks to bomb forward when possible and does well defensively and the early signs are he will kick on."

Despite being just 17 years old, Hickey has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Hearts over the course of the season.
 


Hickey has clocked four full 90 minutes outings against Rangers this season, meaning Gerrard and his backroom team have had a close-up look at the Scotland Under-19 international.
 