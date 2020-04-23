I Was Doing Well At Newcastle United – Jetro Willems

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems has bemoaned the fact that his injury hurt what he feels was a spell of good form at St James' Park.



Willems joined Newcastle on a season-long loan agreement from German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and was looking to kick on in England.













The Dutch left-back had established himself in the side, winning over the trust of Steve Bruce, but then suffered a season ending injury against Chelsea in January.



It was a huge blow for Willems, who revealed that it was his first time experiencing such a horrific injury, but is confident he will come back stronger.





To make matters worse for the former PSV Eindhoven star, he is of the view he was in form and playing well before he suffered the injury blow.







“It was the first time I have ever had a serious injury like this and I was, in my opinion, doing well at Newcastle”, Willems told The Athletic.



“I had finally got the joy back when playing football. Things like this injury, it’s never the right moment.





“I have the mindset that I’ll be fine. But this is a serious injury.



“Tears have come, yes.”



Willems has made 20 appearances for Newcastle across the course of the current season and even chipped in with two Premier League goals, striking against Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

