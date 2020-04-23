XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/04/2020 - 12:58 BST

I Was Doing Well At Newcastle United – Jetro Willems

 




Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems has bemoaned the fact that his injury hurt what he feels was a spell of good form at St James' Park.

Willems joined Newcastle on a season-long loan agreement from German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and was looking to kick on in England.


 



The Dutch left-back had established himself in the side, winning over the trust of Steve Bruce, but then suffered a season ending injury against Chelsea in January.

It was a huge blow for Willems, who revealed that it was his first time experiencing such a horrific injury, but is confident he will come back stronger.
 


To make matters worse for the former PSV Eindhoven star, he is of the view he was in form and playing well before he suffered the injury blow.



“It was the first time I have ever had a serious injury like this and I was, in my opinion, doing well at Newcastle”, Willems told The Athletic.

“I had finally got the joy back when playing football. Things like this injury, it’s never the right moment.
 


“I have the mindset that I’ll be fine. But this is a serious injury.

“Tears have come, yes.”

Willems has made 20 appearances for Newcastle across the course of the current season and even chipped in with two Premier League goals, striking against Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.
 