Juventus Could Move For Chelsea Man If Miralem Pjanic Sold

Juventus are prepared to make a move for Jorginho if they decide to sell Miralem Pjanic, but Chelsea are tipped to offer the midfielder a new contract.



Jorginho has proved his mettle at Chelsea after his first season and has been one of the most important players in Frank Lampard’s squad this term.













His former manager Maurizio Sarri remains a fan and wants to take him to Juventus as part of his plans for next season.



The Italian champions will, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, zero in on Jorginho if they sell Pjanic in the summer transfer window.





It is claimed that the Serie A giants could move to cash in on 30-year-old Pjanic if a good offer arrives.







However, Chelsea are giving no indication that they are looking to let Jorginho move on from Stamford Bridge.



The midfielder is under contract until 2023, but the Premier League side are looking to lock him down on an extended deal.





Jorginho remains close to Juventus coach Sarri and it is claimed he would not reject an approach outright if his former manager makes an offer for him.



However, the Bianconeri are yet to establish any contact and remain far away from any deal for the midfielder.

