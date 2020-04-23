Leeds United Star Pleased To Have Potential Date To Work Towards

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has welcomed a date to aim to return to training by, feeling it is now a positive to have a firm time frame in mind.



The EFL has confirmed that the earliest players could return to training with their respective clubs is 16th May.













Players across EFL clubs have been training at home, bidding to stay fit and keep in shape, with no specific date to keep in mind as when they could return to their respective clubs.



The 26-year-old is happy that a date has now been floated and believes it is a positive and gives him something to aim for as he continues to train at home.





"When we first went under lockdown there was a lot of uncertainty", Bamford told LUTV.







"So no one really knew what was going to happen.



"Everyone was like is the league going to finish, what is going to happen, when is it going to start, is it going to start again?





"Now that we have got a date to aim for in terms of when we can go back training it's positive because the work we are doing at home is hard if you don't know what date you are working towards.



"Now we have got an actual target in mind and we can carry on with the programme that we are doing and hopefully get back playing as soon as possible."



Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are hunting promotion to the Premier League, however they could have to play behind closed doors when football is given the green light to return.



It also remains unclear whether leagues will be able to restart, though that remains the desire of the EFL.

