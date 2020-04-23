XRegister
26 October 2019

23/04/2020 - 08:47 BST

Liverpool And Man City Amongst Clubs To Express Interest In Defender, Player Undecided

 




RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has not yet made any decision over his future, but is not short of options, with Liverpool and Manchester City amongst a clutch of clubs to express an interest. 

The German giants believe that Upamecano could go this summer and the centre-back has a release clause set at the €60m mark.  


 



His eventual final fee could be lower due to the suspension of football and RB Leipzig appreciating that he could walk away on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Upamecano has not yet decided what he wants to do, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, though he is not short of suitors. 
 


It is claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have expressed an interest in him, along with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid; unnamed Italian sides are also keen.



Upamecano is set to prioritise playing time if he chooses to move on this summer.

The centre-back wants to be a starter at any new club he joins and is not interested in being a back-up, subject to rotation.
 


Bayern Munich tried to sign Upamecano in 2015 and can again not be ruled out of being in the mix for his signature, though Paris Saint-Germain are not currently in the race.

Upamecano is claimed to to be especially attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League however. 
 