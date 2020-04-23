Napoli Mulling Swoop For Everton Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are looking at a swoop to sign Lille defender Gabriel, who is wanted at Everton by the Italian club's former boss Carlo Ancelotti.



The Azzurri are scouring the transfer market for a centre-back with an eye on the potential departure of Kalidou Koulibaly.













Highly rated centre-back Koulibaly could move on from Napoli this summer, with the Serie A giants having slapped a €100m asking price on his head.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking at a swoop for Lille defender Gabriel.





The Serie A giants are aware that there is substantial competition for Gabriel's signature, with the centre-back strongly linked with a move to join Ancelotti's Everton.







Gabriel, 22, has caught the eye with his performances at Lille over the course of the season and has clocked 34 appearances for the club across all competitions in the current campaign.



Lille have the Brazilian under contract until 2023, but he is tipped to move on this summer.





If Napoli accept a bid of €100m for Koulibaly, they could be in a strong position to compete for Gabriel's signature.

