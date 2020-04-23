Prospective Newcastle Owners In No Rush To Make Managerial Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's prospective new owners are in no rush to find a replacement for Steve Bruce, despite being linked with a host of potential managers, according to The Athletic.



Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling Newcastle to a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, with the deal claimed to be around the £300m mark.













The takeover is now reportedly in the hands of the Premier League, who need to decide whether to approve the deal and let it go through.



The prospective new owners have big plans for Newcastle and there are already suggestions that Bruce could become the first victim of the change on Tyneside.





However, Newcastle's prospective owners have no desire to rush into a managerial change.







It is claimed there is an appreciation for the job that Bruce has done at St James' Park and he looks set to be given an opportunity to impress.



Rafael Benitez has been linked with a move back to Newcastle, but he is on a big money contract in China at Dalian Professional.





The new owners know that a host of potential managers will be available in the summer and will take their time.



They are in no rush to make a decision on Bruce.

