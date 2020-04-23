Proud Of My Time At Arsenal – Denilson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson has insisted that he feels proud that he could spend five years at a club of the Gunners’ size.



Denilson made more than 150 appearances for Arsenal during his five-year stint at the club before leaving to join former side Sao Paulo in 2006.













The Brazilian struggled with the effects of loneliness during his time in England, but he has no regrets over what he achieved in football.



He insists that spending five years at a club of Arsenal’s side is a big thing and there are memories from his time at the club that he will always cherish.





Denilson conceded that if not of his off-the-field issues, he could have spent more time at Arsenal, but insisted that it was no mean feat to stay there for as long as he did.







“I achieved what I wanted to in football”, the Brazilian told The Athletic.



“Playing for five years in England, at a club like Arsenal… that’s something to be proud of. I have photos and shirts that I will keep for the rest of my life.





“I’ll show them to my kids, to my grandchildren, as proof of what I achieved and where I was able to get to.



“It wasn’t, ‘Ah, I was there for a year and it didn’t work out.’



"I was there for five years, and it could have been more if I hadn’t been struggling so much away the pitch with emotional and psychological issues.



“I’m aware of that.”



Denilson failed to win a trophy during his spell at Arsenal, but the midfielder did turn out for the Gunners in the Champions League, managing 24 outings in the biggest club competition in Europe.

