Seeing This As A Positive – Everton Star Aiming To Make Most Of Extra Time

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes admits he is looking at the suspension of football as a positive as he builds up his fitness.



Gomes suffered an ankle fracture in a clash against Tottenham Hotspur in November and it was feared in some quarters that his season would be over.













The midfielder though made a quick comeback and was on the pitch once again in a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal towards the end of February.



Gomes though, along with his team-mates, is now training at home as he bids to keep fit and stay sharp with football currently suspended.





The Everton midfielder admits that he badly misses football, but is looking at the break as a positive as it gives him further time to make sure he is in top shape when the Premier League restarts.







"I was happy to be back and I want to be playing but maybe this time out gives me even more of a chance to be prepared in terms of the injury", Gomes told his club's official site.



"I’m seeing that as a positive while I am missing playing and being away from my team-mates.





"I miss the boys, the normal routine, having lunch with them, talking about football and life.



"I miss everything about football", the Portuguese added.



Gomes has made eleven appearances in the Premier League for Everton over the course of the current season, picking up five yellow cards in the process.

