26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/04/2020 - 12:43 BST

Steve Bruce Should Get A Crack, Graeme Souness Tells Incoming Newcastle Owners

 




Graeme Souness is of the view that when Newcastle United's prospective owners get their feet under the table then they should back current manager Steve Bruce.

Mike Ashley has agreed a deal to sell the club to a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and it is now subject to Premier League approval.  


 



The prospective new owners have already been drawing up plans and are reportedly preparing a shortlist of managers, with Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez on their radar.

But Souness believes Bruce should be given the opportunity to impress the new owners and thinks under severe pressure, the boyhood Newcastle fan has done a good job thus far at St. James’ Park.
 


However, he also admits that the new owners would likely want their own man in the dugout and can be expected to try and bring in a big name manager.



Souness though emphasised the importance of recruitment in the success of any manager.

The former Newcastle boss said on Sky Sports: “If it does happen Steve Bruce should be given a crack.
 


“I think he has done a fantastic job up there, with limited resources and under pressure all the time.

“I have been in that job and it is difficult; I think he has performed really well.

“But as is the way in football, new people coming in will want their own men and that will be right across the football club.

“They will want to do things differently and I would imagine they would want someone who is deemed to be a sexier name, a bigger name, and someone who has done more in the game.

“But that doesn’t guarantee them success.

“As always, it will come down to what players they can attract there.”

Bruce has Newcastle sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table, but it is unclear when or even if the current season will restart.
 