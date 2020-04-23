Trabzonspor Set Asking Price For Celtic And Rangers Linked Caleb Ekuban

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor could look for €10m to let Celtic and Rangers target Caleb Ekuban depart in the summer transfer window.



The Turkish giants snapped up Ekuban initially on a loan deal from Leeds United, before then signing him on a permanent basis last summer.













He has shone in Turkey and is now being linked with a potential move away from the club, with Celtic, Rangers and Lazio all claimed to hold an interest in securing his services.



Trabzonspor are ready to listen to offers but, according to Turkish daily Yeni Asir, have determined that they want €10m in order to let the striker depart.





It remains to be seen if Celtic, Rangers or Lazio are prepared to meet the Turkish side's expectations.



Ekuban made 25 appearances for the Black Sea Storm before the season was suspended and scored eight times, providing six assists.







He was in lethal form in Trabzonspor's Europa League qualifying campaign, scoring four goals in four games.



The club then had to make do without Ekuban for five of their group stage games, as he missed out through injury, and they paid the price, losing four of the five.





Trabzonspor, who sit top of the Turkish Super Lig table on goal difference, have Ekuban under contract until the summer of 2022.

