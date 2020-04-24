Amazing Feeling To Work Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi believes working under manager Frank Lampard can help him become a Blues legend.



Hudson-Odoi progressed through the club’s youth academy and made his debut in the 2018/19 season under then manager Maurizio Sarri, going on to make 10 appearances in the league in his first full season.













The Blues went through a managerial change when they appointed club legend Frank Lampard as manager before the start of the current season, with Hudson-Odoi finding it exciting to work under the former England midfielder.



Lampard has managed to guide Chelsea into a top four spot in the Premier League, with nine games still to play if and when the season is restarted.





The 19-year old believes he can learn a lot from Lampard, adding the ex-Blues midfielder knows everything there is to know about becoming a top player, with Hudson-Odoi hopeful he can become a legend at Stamford Bridge himself working under the Blues icon.







“It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him”, Hudson-Odoi told the club’s official site.



“Every day we want to learn and keep improving.





“Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself!”



Hudson-Odoi is continuing to work to develop as player under Lampard, making 17 Premier League appearances this season, registering one goal and four assists.

