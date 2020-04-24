XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/04/2020 - 14:22 BST

Amazing Feeling To Work Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea Star Admits

 




Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi believes working under manager Frank Lampard can help him become a Blues legend.

Hudson-Odoi progressed through the club’s youth academy and made his debut in the 2018/19 season under then manager Maurizio Sarri, going on to make 10 appearances in the league in his first full season.  


 



The Blues went through a managerial change when they appointed club legend Frank Lampard as manager before the start of the current season, with Hudson-Odoi finding it exciting to work under the former England midfielder.

Lampard has managed to guide Chelsea into a top four spot in the Premier League, with nine games still to play if and when the season is restarted.
 


The 19-year old believes he can learn a lot from Lampard, adding the ex-Blues midfielder knows everything there is to know about becoming a top player, with Hudson-Odoi hopeful he can become a legend at Stamford Bridge himself working under the Blues icon.



“It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him”, Hudson-Odoi told the club’s official site.

“Every day we want to learn and keep improving.
 


“Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself!”

Hudson-Odoi is continuing to work to develop as player under Lampard, making 17 Premier League appearances this season, registering one goal and four assists.
 