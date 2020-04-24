I Imagine Offers Will Come – Chelsea Linked Nicolas Tagliafico On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked full-back Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted that he is expecting offers from several clubs in the summer transfer window.



The Argentine full-back came to the forefront during Ajax’s scintillating run to the Champions League semi-final last season.













Despite interest from several clubs, Ajax managed to hold on to the defender last summer, but there are suggestions that he could leave the club at the end of the current season.



Tagliafico could be a high-profile departure from Ajax this summer but the defender insisted that for the moment, nothing is certain due to the current situation.





However, the full-back revealed that he is indeed expecting offers to leave Ajax to arrive on his table when the transfer window opens.







Asked where he will be playing next season, Tagliafico told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “Now everything is very uncertain, everything is on hold.



“I imagine when the market reopens, some offers will come, but we will evaluate calmly.”





The 27-year-old has been at Ajax since January 2018 and still has more than two years left on his contract with the Dutch giants.

