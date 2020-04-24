Juventus In Talks To Beat Tottenham To Target With Swap Deal Mooted

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are discussing a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Arthur with Barcelona, which would involve Miralem Pjanic moving to the Catalan giants as part of the potential agreement.



Arthur’s future has come under the scanner this summer with suggestions that Barcelona could consider selling him in the coming months.













A move to England has been mooted, with Tottenham probing the possibility of signing the Brazil midfielder with Barcelona this summer.



However, he could be on his way to Italy as Juventus are interested in taking Arthur to Serie A ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.





According to Catalan radio station RAC 1, the two clubs have been in talks over a potential swap deal involving Arthur and Pjanic this summer.







Pjanic, 30, has been a key player for Juventus over recent seasons but his relationship with coach Maurizio Sarri is claimed to have deteriorated.



Juventus are prepared to let him go and have identified Arthur as the direct replacement for the Bosnian.





Barcelona hold an interest in Pjanic and have been keen on signing the midfielder in the past.

