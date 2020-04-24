Liverpool Prepared To Play Ace Card In Chase For Serie A Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are considering a big-money offer for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa and are ready to waive their sell-on clause on Luis Alberto as part of the negotiations.



The Reds are expected to be in the market for a forward in the summer as Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to bring in competition for his front three.













Timo Werner is believed to be their top target, but the Reds are also considering other players in the market as well.



And it has been claimed that Lazio’s 25-year-old forward, Correa, has emerged as a big target for the Merseyside giants in the summer transfer window.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Liverpool are ready to waive the sell-on clause they agreed when they decided to let Alberto join Lazio in 2016.







If Lazio decide to sell Alberto, they would owe 30 per cent of the fee to Liverpool as part of the agreement, but the European champions are prepared to waive that figure.



And the Reds are ready to put another €60m on Lazio’s table in order to take Correa away from the Stadio Olimpico.





If Lazio decide to hold on to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, selling Correa could emerge as a good option to bring in funds to finance their transfer business.



Correa has scored seven goals in 22 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season.

