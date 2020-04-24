Timo Werner Over Jadon Sancho For This Reason – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that the Reds should prioritise signing Timo Werner over Jadon Sancho because of the versatility the RB Leipzig striker offers.



Werner has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time and Jurgen Klopp is keen to meet the striker face-to-face in order to convince him to move to Anfield in the coming months.













Sancho has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the club could be unwilling to pay Borussia Dortmund's hefty asking price for a player who may not start every week.



And Reds legend Nicol believes if it is between the two players, Liverpool should look to sign Werner and not Sancho.





He believes the RB Leipzig striker would offer more versatility due to his ability to play anywhere across the front line.







Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I’d think I’d go for Timo Werner.



“I think Timo Werner, basically, can play all the way across the front line. He can play on the left side, he can play on the right and he can play centre-forward.





“Sancho, I think, could play either left or right and I don’t think he can play centre-forward.



“For that main reason, I’d take Timo Werner.”



Werner has a €60m release clause in his contract but it has a time limit and the clock is ticking down on Liverpool activating it.

