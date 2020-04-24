Top Barcelona Official Met Father of Liverpool Target In March

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona’s technical secretary Eric Abidal has met Timo Werner's father in a sign that Liverpool may face a fight to land the RB Leipzig striker.



Werner was openly flirting with a move to Liverpool before the season was suspended, but could still move to Anfield this summer.













Liverpool remain interested in the striker, but Jurgen Klopp has been frustrated in his efforts to meet Werner face-to-face due to the restrictions on global travel.



Barcelona are now in the mix and view Werner as an alternative to top target Lautaro Martinez.





The Catalans are claimed to have had contact with Werner's camp and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, technical secretary Abidal met the player's father in March.







The club’s technical secretary Abidal and his deputy travelled to Germany to directly hold talks with Werner’s father.



The Frenchman took the temperature of the player's situation and probed the possibility of him leaving RB Leipzig this summer.





Barcelona remain keen on Martinez but they are keeping Werner on their radar should they fail to sign the Argentine from Inter.

